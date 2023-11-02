Not Rasgulla but THESE Indian mithais are in World's Top Desserts List

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World's top desserts

Desserts have a unique way of stirring emotions and creating unforgettable memories. Whether it's a creamy slice of cheesecake, a scoop of Tiramisu, or a Rasmalai, these sweet treats have a magical ability to take us back to cherished moments. The wonderful thing about desserts is their wide-ranging diversity. Each culture boasts its distinctive sweets, each with a unique narrative to share.

Similarly, Indian desserts are a diverse category of sweet treats that reflect the vibrant culinary traditions of India. From traditional classics to regional specialities, Indian desserts offer a wide array of flavours and textures that cater to every palate. Thus it shouldn't come as a surprise that two Indian mithai (sweets) have been recognised globally. TasteAtlas recently shared a list of the '50 Best Desserts In The World,' and showcased sweets from various corners of the globe, including India, acknowledging their culinary significance.

The two Indian sweets which garnered global acclaim were Rasmalai and Kaju Katli. While Rasmalai holds the 31st spot, and Kaju Katli is at the 41st position in the ranking. For the unversed, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli are both incredibly popular sweets that people enjoy during festive occasions like Diwali, Holi, and other special celebrations.

World's Top Desserts List

"Rasmalai is of West Bengali origins and is sometimes described as a rich cheesecake without a crust. The name of the dessert is a combination of two Hindi words, ras, meaning juice, and malai, meaning cream," the official site explained.

On Kaju Katli, Taste Atlas stated, "This sweet treat often comes wrapped in an edible silver foil, signifying luxury and appreciation for the consumer."

