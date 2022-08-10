Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status, HD Images for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raksha Bandhan 2022

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Also known as Rakhi, it is a special occasion that is marked to celebrate the eternal and auspicious bond between brother-sister. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie rakhi (a sacred thread) on their brother's hand which symbolises the bond of protection. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters all their life. Sisters also pray for their brothers' long and happy life. Next, they exchange gifts and sweet dishes to celebrate the festival.

Not just brothers and sisters, this day is celebrated in different ways all around the world. Many people who share a similar bond also celebrate the day by tying rakhi on each other's wrists.

If you are away from your loved ones on this Raksha Bandhan, make sure to wish them these beautiful images and messages.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother!!

Brother is one of the most precious Gifts sent to me by God!! He protects her sister from all the evil eyes and keeps her in a safe surroundings! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest brother in the world!!

Nothing can change my love for you brother, be it the money or the time!! The celebration of Rakhi brings in more love and blessing in our relationship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother!!

All the festivals may be very colourful but there isn't any festival as powerful as Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most lovable brother of the Universe!!

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother in the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan from the best sister!

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Whatsapp status, HD Images

