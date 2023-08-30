Rakdha Bandhan 2023: First 'Rakhi' tied to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : ANI First 'Rakhi' tied to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain

Today marks a historic moment in the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan as the first 'Rakhi' is tied to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. This is a major milestone for the city and for the entire country.

Thousands of people gathered around the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, to witness this momentous event. It was a sight to behold, with colourful decorations and people from all different backgrounds coming together to celebrate.

The people of Ujjain have a long-standing tradition of celebrating Raksha Bandhan, which marks the bond between siblings. The festival usually involves tying a 'Rakhi' or sacred thread around the wrist of a brother or sister. This year, however, the people of Ujjain decided to take it one step further and tie the first 'Rakhi' to Lord Mahakal, the deity who is worshipped at the temple.

The ceremony was conducted in accordance with all religious customs and rituals. It began with a prayer offered to the deity by the priest who was in charge of conducting the ceremony.

As per ANI reports, Lord Mahakal's 'Panchamrit' Abhishek was performed at 3 a.m., today and Bhasma Aarti was also performed. Later, laddoos were offered to devotees.

The atmosphere in Ujjain was electric as everyone cheered and applauded each time a 'Rakhi' was tied. At one point, the crowd broke out in chants of "Jai Mahakal," showing their respect and devotion to their beloved deity. People from all walks of life joined in on the festivities, making it truly an unforgettable experience.

This year's Raksha Bandhan was made even more special by being able to tie the first 'Rakhi' to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain. It demonstrated that religious customs are still alive and well in India and that people from all different backgrounds can still come together to celebrate them. This momentous event will surely be remembered for years to come and will hopefully inspire others to keep traditions alive in their own communities.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News