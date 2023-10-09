Rajma features in '50 best bean dishes list in the world' list twice, check 5 delicious dishes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Recently, Rajma has been featured in the '50 best bean dishes list in the world' list.

It’s no secret that beans are an incredibly versatile and nutritious food. They are packed with protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to any meal. But what about Rajma? Rajma is a type of kidney bean that is popular in Indian cuisine. This legume is a great source of protein and fibre, and it also has a distinct sweet and nutty flavour that makes it a favourite among many. Rajma has made its way into the hearts and stomachs of people around the world.

Recently, Rajma has been gaining worldwide recognition. The popular online food guide, TasteAtlas recently included Rajma twice in their list of delicious recipes at the latest rankings “50 Best Bean Dishes from Around the World”. Two dishes of Rajma have been featured on the list, one earned the 18th spot while the other one secured the 24th spot with remarkable rankings of 4.1 and 4.2 out of 5.

Here are the five best dishes of Rajma:

Rajma Chawal (also known as kidney bean curry with rice). This classic North Indian dish consists of red kidney beans cooked in a flavorful tomato-based sauce. Traditionally served with rice and a side of pickles, this simple yet tasty dish is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.



Rajma Tikki (also known as kidney bean patties). This unique appetizer consists of mashed potatoes and red kidney beans that are mixed together and then shaped into patties before being deep-fried. These crispy little patties are served with chutney or a yoghurt-based dip for an added zing of flavour.

Paneer Rajma (also known as cheese and kidney bean curry). This aromatic dish consists of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) simmered in a flavorful tomato-based sauce along with red kidney beans. It is then served with freshly cooked chapati or naan bread for a complete meal.

Rajma Masala (also known as spicy kidney bean curry). This traditional Punjabi dish consists of red kidney beans cooked in a rich and spicy gravy made from tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and various spices. Serve this comforting dish with hot steamed rice or naan bread for an unbeatable meal.

Rajma Parantha (also known as kidney bean stuffed flatbread). This delicious snack consists of red kidney beans cooked in a spiced tomato sauce that is then stuffed into crisp whole wheat flatbreads before being pan-fried until golden brown. This flavorful snack can be enjoyed as part of breakfast or lunch or make for an easy dinner option when served with chutney or yoghurt dip.

So there you have it! From classic North Indian dishes to Punjabi favourites to innovative snacks, there’s no shortage of delicious options when it comes to cooking with Rajma. So next time you are in the mood for something new, why not give one of these dishes a try? You won’t regret it!

