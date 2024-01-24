Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Paush Purnima 2024: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and more

The full moon of Paush month has special significance in Hindu religion. The full moon of Shukla Paksha is called Paush Purnima. It is believed that on this day the moon is in its full size. On the day of Paush Purnima, bathing in Ganga has great significance in Kashi, Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Paush Purnima Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi begins - 9:49 pm on January 24, 2024 and ends at - 11:23 pm on January 25, 2024

On the day of Paush Purnima, Abhijeet Muhurta is from 12:12 pm to 12:55 pm. On this day, wonderful combinations like Punarvasu Nakshatra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga and Guru Pushya Yoga are taking place. The virtuous and religious activities done in this auspicious yoga yield greater results. On this day, after taking bath in the morning, people offer water to the Sun and take a pledge to fast and worship.

Paush Purnima Puja Vidhi

By bathing, donating, chanting and fasting on Paush Purnima one attains virtue. On this day, one attains salvation by bathing, donating and chanting. On this day, take a resolution to fast before taking bath in the morning. Take bath in the holy river or pond and pay obeisance to Lord Varun before bathing. After bathing, Arghya should be offered to the Sun God while reciting the Surya Mantra. After this, Lord Madhusudan should be worshiped and naivedya should be offered to him. Provide food to a needy person or Brahmin and bid farewell to them by donating sesame seeds, jaggery and blanket.

Importance of Paush Purnima

In astrology, Paush month has been called the month of Sun God. In this month, man attains salvation by worshiping Sun God. Therefore, on the day of Paush Purnima, there is a tradition of bathing in holy rivers and offering Arghya to the Sun God. The month of Paush is the month of Sun God while Purnima is the date of Moon. Therefore this amazing confluence of Sun and Moon occurs on the date of Paush Purnima. On this day, by worshiping both Sun and Moon, wishes are fulfilled and all the obstacles in life are removed.