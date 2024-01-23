Parakram Diwas 2024: Inspirational quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parakram Diwas 2024: Inspirational Quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

As we commemorate Parakram Diwas 2024, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, let us reflect on the life and legacy of one of India's most inspiring freedom fighters. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, born on 23rd January 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence. His unwavering determination, courage, and powerful words continue to inspire generations even today. On this auspicious occasion, let us delve into the remarkable quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and explore their timeless wisdom and relevance.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born into a family of patriotic intellectuals, instilling in him a deep love for his country from an early age. He was drawn towards the freedom movement and actively participated in various activities to challenge British rule. His passion for independence led him to join the Indian National Congress and work alongside prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

Netaji's journey as a revolutionary leader gained momentum when he became the President of the Indian National Congress in 1938. However, his ideologies clashed with the pacifist approach advocated by Mahatma Gandhi. Believing that freedom required more assertive action, he formed the Forward Bloc in 1939, which aimed to rally like-minded individuals who shared his vision of a free India.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose firmly believed that freedom could only be achieved through decisive action. His famous slogan, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!" encapsulated his unwavering commitment to the cause. He believed that sacrifice and bravery were necessary to break the chains of British colonialism.

In 1942, Netaji sought support from Axis powers during World War II and formed the Indian National Army (INA), also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. The INA played a crucial role in the fight for independence, gaining support from Indian soldiers and civilians alike. Netaji's charismatic leadership inspired thousands to join the cause, and the INA became a symbol of resistance against British rule.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's words continue to resonate with timeless wisdom and courage. Here are some of his most inspiring quotes:

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

"The true source of rights is duty. If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek."

"Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, satyam [the truth], shivam [the god], sundaram [the beautiful]."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

“If I had no sense of humour, I would long ago have committed suicide.”

On this Parakram Diwas, it is crucial to remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and honour his memory. We can pay tribute to this visionary leader by embracing the spirit of his quotes and incorporating them into our lives. Let us draw inspiration from his unwavering commitment to freedom, his call for unity, and his belief in the power of sacrifice. Parakram Diwas is an opportunity to reflect on our nation's rich history and work towards a brighter future.

