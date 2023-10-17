Navratri 2023: 13 things you should never do during the festival

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE The festival of Navratri comes twice a year and lasts for nine days.

The festival of Navratri has special significance in the Hindu religion. The festival of Navratri comes twice a year and lasts for nine days. Nine forms of goddesses Durga are worshiped during this period. The second Navratri of the year, called Shardiya Navratri, which began on October 15 this year. This festival holds great value for Hindus but during this time there are some things that need to be avoided. Let us know which mistakes should not be made during the nine days of Navratri.

Non-vegetarian food

During Navratri avoid non-vegetarian food. Any kind of meat consumption during these nine days is forbidden.

Avoid garlic and onion

During Navratri, offerings are made to Maa Durga. During this period, do not use onion and garlic at home even by mistake. Since ancient times, garlic and onion have been kept in the category of tamasic food.

Cutting hair or nails

Often people cut their nails during Navratri, however, it is not right to do so. In Hindu religion, cutting of hair and nails during any fast is considered inauspicious. Therefore it is advised to avoid.

Alcohol and tobacco

Consuming alcohol and tobacco is harmful to health and should be avoided during the nine days of Navratri

Wasting food

Wasting food even on ordinary days is like a sin. This is considered extremely insulting and hence, it should definitely be avoided during Navratri. During this time one needs to exercise patience.

Foul speech

Navaratri is a sacred period of prayer and devotion. It strongly discourages the use of foul language or negative speech.

​Engaging in unholy activities

Navaratri is a time for spiritual growth and moral contemplation. Therefore unholy and malicious behavior shouldn't even come to your mind. Actions like lying and cheating are frowned upon.

Disrespecting women

During the nine days of Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped. A festival that signifies a woman's strength and courage spreads a message of uplifting them, rather than bullying and disrespecting. Hence, any wrong actions against a woman should not be dared not only during Navratri but on normal days too.

Do not gossip

During Navratri, it is not just the purity of food and surroundings that matters, but also of mind. Saying and thinking negative things about others and gossiping should be avoided during this time.

Neglecting rituals and prayer

Navaratri promotes meditation and rituals. Disregarding these practices or remaining indifferent to their profound significance is viewed as disrespectful and should be avoided.

Skipping fasting

Fasting during Navratri is a means of purifying both body and mind. Hence, one should try not to avoid fasting on atlest the first two and the last day of Navratri.

Ignoring charity

Navratri is a time of generosity. Embracing charitable actions aligns with the ethos of Navratri, spreading love and goodwill.

Not taking care of Akhand Jyoti

The Akhand jyoti symbolizes the presence of divine energy and it’s crucial to keep it continuously lit. Ensure there’s always someone present to maintain the lit diya and the flame remains uninterrupted.

