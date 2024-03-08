National Creators Award 2024: Maithili Thakur to Ranveer Allahbadia, full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Creators Award 2024 full list of winners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever 'National Creators Award 2024' in Delhi on March 8, 2024, to recognise and celebrate the contributions of creators to the cultural and creative landscape of India. The award ceremony, held at the Bharat Mandapam, was attended by prominent personalities from the creative industry, government officials and dignitaries.

Best Storyteller Award: Keerthika Govindasamy The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahbadia Celebrity Creator of the Year Green Champion Award: Pankti Pandey Best Creator For Social Change: Jaya Kishori Most Impactful Agri creator Cultural Ambassador of The Year: Maithili Thakur International Creator Award: Drew Hicks Best Travel Creator Award: Kamiya Jani Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe The New India Champion Award Tech Creator Award: Gaurav Chaudhary Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh Most Creative Creator (Male & Female): RJ Raunac and Shraddha Best Creator in the Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh Best Creator in the Gaming Category: Nishchay Best Micro Creator: Aridaman Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

The National Creators Award seeks to honour greatness and significance in a variety of fields, such as gaming, storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental sustainability, and education. The prize is meant to serve as a springboard for leveraging creativity to promote good change.

Excellent public participation has been observed with the National Creator Award. More than 1.5 lakh nominations in 20 different categories were submitted in the first round. Following that, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators across several award categories throughout the voting stage. 23 winners were then chosen, three of them were foreign creators. The large amount of public participation is proof that the award accurately represents the preferences of the people's choice.

