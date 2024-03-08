National Creators Award 2024: Maithili Thakur to Ranveer Allahbadia, full list of winners

Friday, March 08, 2024
     
The National Creators Award aims to inspire and encourage the growth of creative industries in India, and it is a proud moment for the nation as it takes a step towards recognizing and honouring its talented creators.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Published on: March 08, 2024 12:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first-ever 'National Creators Award 2024' in Delhi on March 8, 2024, to recognise and celebrate the contributions of creators to the cultural and creative landscape of India. The award ceremony, held at the Bharat Mandapam, was attended by prominent personalities from the creative industry, government officials and dignitaries. 

  1. Best Storyteller Award: Keerthika Govindasamy
  2. The Disruptor of the Year: Ranveer Allahbadia
  3. Celebrity Creator of the Year 
  4. Green Champion Award: Pankti Pandey
  5. Best Creator For Social Change: Jaya Kishori
  6. Most Impactful Agri creator
  7. Cultural Ambassador of The Year: Maithili Thakur
  8. International Creator Award: Drew Hicks
  9. Best Travel Creator Award: Kamiya Jani
  10. Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe
  11. The New India Champion Award 
  12. Tech Creator Award: Gaurav Chaudhary
  13. Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh
  14. Most Creative Creator (Male & Female): RJ Raunac and Shraddha
  15. Best Creator in the Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen)
  16. Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh
  17. Best Creator in the Gaming Category: Nishchay
  18. Best Micro Creator: Aridaman
  19. Best Nano Creator: Piyush Purohit
  20. Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria

The National Creators Award seeks to honour greatness and significance in a variety of fields, such as gaming, storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental sustainability, and education. The prize is meant to serve as a springboard for leveraging creativity to promote good change.

Excellent public participation has been observed with the National Creator Award. More than 1.5 lakh nominations in 20 different categories were submitted in the first round. Following that, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators across several award categories throughout the voting stage. 23 winners were then chosen, three of them were foreign creators. The large amount of public participation is proof that the award accurately represents the preferences of the people's choice.

