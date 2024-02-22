National Chilli Day 2024: Carolina to Naga Jolokia, top 5 spiciest chillies in the world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Chilli Day 2024: 5 spiciest chillies in the world

Mark your calendars, spice lovers! February 22nd is National Chilli Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the fiery flavour and versatility of this incredible ingredient. From fiery curries to smoky salsas, chillies add a depth of flavour that tantalises taste buds around the world. But with over 4,000 varieties, the world of chillies can be daunting. To celebrate this day, let's explore some of the hottest contenders, the top 5 spiciest chillies in the world.

National Chilli Day 2024: History

In the 1700s, immigrants from the Canary Islands relocated to San Antonio, Texas, allegedly bringing with them the chilli recipe, initially dubbed the Spanish Stew. By the 1880s, this dish gained popularity, often served at chilli stands, managed by chilli queens. Featured at the 1893 World's Fair, it acquired its globally recognised name.

National Chilli Day 2024: Top 5 hottest chillies

Carolina Reaper: Hailing from South Carolina, this infamous chilli holds the Guinness World Record for being the hottest chilli pepper in the world. Clocking in at a scorching 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), the Carolina Reaper packs a punch that is not for the faint of heart. Its flavour profile is complex, with hints of fruity sweetness balanced by a fiery heat that lingers long after the bite.

Dragon's Breath: Hailing from Wales, the Dragon's Breath isn't just metaphorically fiery. It boasts a staggering 1.8 million SHU and is even considered too dangerous for public consumption due to its capsaicin content, which can trigger severe allergic reactions. This pepper is strictly for research and novelty purposes.

Trinidad Scorpion Butch T: Don't be fooled by the name, this scorpion-shaped pepper originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Previously holding the title of hottest chilli, the Butch T still packs a serious punch at 1.4 million SHU. Its flavour is described as fruity and citrusy, with a slow-burning heat that intensifies over time.

Naga Jolokia: This fiery pepper, also known as the Ghost Pepper, originates from the Indian state of Assam. With a scorching heat of 1 million SHU, the Naga Jolokia delivers an intense heatwave that is both painful and exhilarating. Its flavour is earthy and fruity, with a hint of smokiness.

Seven Pot Douglah: This Trinidad-born pepper gets its name from its supposed ability to flavour a pot of stew for seven people with just one pod! True or not, its heat is undeniable, reaching up to 1.2 million SHU. The Seven Pot Douglah has a complex flavour profile, with hints of fruit, chocolate, and even floral notes, alongside its intense heat.