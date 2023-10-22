Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Maha Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga. This day is also called Durga Ashtami. According to religious beliefs, Maa Durga appeared to kill the demons on this day. There is also a tradition of worshiping girls on Ashtami day. On this special day of Ashtami, share good wishes with your loved ones and wish Durga Ashtami, share photos and messages.

Image Source : SOCIALMaha Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

Maha Ashtami 2023 Best wishes

May this festival fill your life with new happiness for you and your loved ones,

May this festival fill you with positive energy now and forever.

Happy Durga Ashtami!

May the most powerful Maa Shakti protect your family from evil and fulfill all the wishes.

Happy Durga Ashtami!

May Goddess Durga give you the strength to fight for good and conquer evil.

Happy Durga Ashtami!

Image Source : SOCIALMaha Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

May Goddess Durga show us the path to eternal peace and prosperity.

Happy Durga Ashtami!

May Maa Durga come to your door, may you get immense happiness and wealth.

Happy Durga Ashtami!

All good wishes to Shiva, Sarvarth Sadhik Sharanye Trimbake Gauri Narayani Namostute

Happy Durgashtami 2023!

Image Source : SOCIALMaha Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

Also Read: Navratri Day 8 Maha Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri's Puja vidhi, mantra and more

Maha Ashtami 2023 Messages

Moonlight,

Fragrance of flowers,

Love of loved ones,

Happy Durga Ashtami festival to you!

Live to your heart's content, mother is with you

Why be afraid of anyone when Durga has her hand on your head?

Happy Durga Ashtami!

Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Image Source : SOCIALMaha Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with friends and family

The whole world is at your feet mother,

always keep us under your protection,

Let's come together and pray to thee,

Happy Durga Ashtami!

Read More Lifestyle News