Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips to remain energetic throughout the day while fasting

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coconut water is an instant energy giver

This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on the first day of November. According to Hindu rituals, married women fast for their husband's long life and keep a Nirjala fast throughout the day. In the evening, women worship the moon and then break their fast by offering Arghya to the moon. In most places, women break their fast by drinking water from their husband's hands, but this should not be done. Actually, after observing Nirjala fast for the whole day, one starts feeling weakness in the body. In such a situation, breaking the fast with water will not give you immediate energy.

If you don't want to feel weak immediately after breaking the fast, then instead of water, you should break the fast with any of the following.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is rich in minerals. That is why it is more beneficial while breaking the fast, one should drink coconut water instead of plain water as it provides instant energy.

Pomegranate juice

If you break your fast with pomegranate juice, you will not feel weak. This will also remove fatigue and laziness from your body.

Lemonade

If you want to drink water immediately after breaking the fast, then give priority to lemon water. Drinking lemon water provides vitamins and minerals to the body, which helps in providing instant energy.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 rules if you are observing fast for the first time

Dates

Elements like magnesium, calcium, and zinc are found in dates, which help provide immediate energy after fasting. So, eat dates and then eat something else.

Dry fruits

Wearing it on an empty stomach due to fasting all day can cause a burning sensation in your stomach. In such a situation, instead of drinking water directly, you can eat dry fruits. Drinking water after eating this is a good option.

Cashew slice

If there is a tradition of breaking the fast with sweets at your home then Kaju Katli is a better option to break the fast. You can drink water after eating this. This will keep your energy intact.

Read More Lifestyle News