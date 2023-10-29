Karwa Chauth 2023: 6 rules if you are observing fast for the first time

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This year the fast of Karva Chauth will be observed on 1 November 2023

This year the fast of Karva Chauth will be observed on 1 November 2023. On this day, married women observe Nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. The moon plays an important role on this day because women break their fast only after the moon rises. It is believed that by observing this fast, marital life also becomes happy.

There are many beliefs and traditions associated with Karva Chauth and it's fast. There are also some rules which need to be followed. If you are fasting on Karva Chauth for the first time, then know all the rules of the fast.

The right time to eat sargi

If you are observing the Karva Chauth fast for the first time, then know that this fast starts even before sunrise. Therefore, wake up early in the morning and take the blessings of your elders. Later, start the fast by eating sargi.

Solah Sringar

Karva Chauth fast for the first time is very special. On this day, you should sit in the puja with a full 16 adornments (solah sringar). Also, apply henna on your hands. Doing this is considered auspicious on the day of Karwa Chauth.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Unveiling the ultimate Sargi thali recipe for a fulfilling fast

Wear red-coloured clothes

The red color is considered auspicious for married women. In such a situation, you should choose only red colored pair on the day of Karva Chauth. But remember, do not wear black colored clothes as it is not considered auspicious. On this day, wear red or pink colored clothes right after your morning bath.

Do listen to Vrat Katha

It is very important to listen to Karva Chauth Vrat Katha on the day of Karva Chauth. Without this, the fast is not considered complete. If you are doing this fast for the first time, then sit in the right direction, listen to the story, and do the puja as per the rituals.

Do not cook non-vegetarian food

On this day, do not cook non-vegetarian food at home even by mistake. Also, prevent other family members from eating it.

Wedding dress

If you are celebrating Karva Chauth for the first time, then you can also wear a wedding dress on this day. Doing this is considered auspicious and the right way to celebrate the first Karwa Chauth.

Read More Lifestyle News