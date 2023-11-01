Karwa Chauth: Check moonrise timing in your city

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Karwa Chauth: Check moonrise timing

Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today, on November 1, 2023, with immense devotion and happiness. Traditionally, married women would fast from sunrise until they saw the moon, as a way to pray for the good health and long life of their husbands. However, as time has passed, the celebration has become more open to everyone. Nowadays, men also join in by fasting for the well-being of their wives or partners.

Karwa Chauth fast is broken only after they have seen the moon in the evening, often with the help of a sieve. It is a day marked by intense devotion and prayer.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time: Check City Wise Moon Rise Time New Delhi - 8:15 pm Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Karwa Chauth is not just a day of fasting, it is a beautiful celebration of love, commitment and tradition. Married women come together, exchange gifts and share their experiences during the fast. It's a time to strengthen the bonds of sisterhood and support one another in their marital journeys.

In the evening, families and friends come together for a grand feast, which includes various delicious dishes and sweets. The festival also holds cultural significance, with women reciting and sharing stories and songs that highlight the significance of Karwa Chauth.

