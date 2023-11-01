Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Karwa Chauth: Check moonrise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth: Check moonrise timing in your city

Karwa Chauth Moon-rise time: Karwa Chauth showcases the deep emotional connections between married couples and reinforces the cultural values that have been passed down through generations. Check city-wise moonrise time.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Surabhi Shaurya
New Delhi
Published on: November 01, 2023 16:22 IST
Karwa Chauth, moonrise timing
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Karwa Chauth: Check moonrise timing

Karwa Chauth 2023: Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today, on November 1, 2023, with immense devotion and happiness. Traditionally, married women would fast from sunrise until they saw the moon, as a way to pray for the good health and long life of their husbands. However, as time has passed, the celebration has become more open to everyone. Nowadays, men also join in by fasting for the well-being of their wives or partners. 

Karwa Chauth fast is broken only after they have seen the moon in the evening, often with the help of a sieve. It is a day marked by intense devotion and prayer.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time: Check City Wise Moon Rise Time

 

New Delhi - 8:15 pm   

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Karwa Chauth is not just a day of fasting, it is a beautiful celebration of love, commitment and tradition. Married women come together, exchange gifts and share their experiences during the fast. It's a time to strengthen the bonds of sisterhood and support one another in their marital journeys.

In the evening, families and friends come together for a grand feast, which includes various delicious dishes and sweets. The festival also holds cultural significance, with women reciting and sharing stories and songs that highlight the significance of Karwa Chauth.

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Lifestyle News

Latest News