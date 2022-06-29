Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Chariot made of special wood with 16 wheels; know interesting facts about it

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRAVEENRAOU Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will start in Puri, Odisha on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. The Rath Yatra takes place in Shri Kshetra Puri Dham which is situated in Odisha. During this Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath is believed to take a journey toward his aunt Gundicha's house in his chariot. Along with Lord Jagannath’s chariot, his elder brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra’s chariots are also taken out. All three chariots are pulled separately by the huge crowd who celebrate the occasion with drum beats, trumpets, and conch shells. This time Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra will start on the 1st of July, that is Friday.

Here are some interesting facts about the chariot:

Lord Srihari Jagannath is one of the main incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The construction of Jagannath's chariot begins on Akshaya Tritiya. This chariot is completely made of wood and not a single nail is used in the chariot of Lord Jagannath. The collection of wood starts from Vasant Panchmi, which is used to make the chariot. It is collected from a special forest, Dashpalla and only made by the carpenter who works in Shrimandir. The Lord Jagannath chariot is made in red and yellow colour and there are a total of 16 wheels in it. Lord Jagannath's chariot is slightly big in comparison to the other two chariots. Also, Balabhadra and Subhadra's chariots are followed by Lord Jagannath’s chariot. The chariot of Lord Jagannath is called Nandighosh, the name of the chariot of Balabhadra is Taal Dhwaja and the chariot of Subhadra is called Darpadalana Rath. On Jyeshtha Purnima, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Lord Subhadra are bathed with 108 pitchers of water. This great occasion is called Sahastradhara Snan. The well from which the water is used is opened only once a year. This year Ashadh Shukla Dwitiya Tithi will start from 10:49 am on 30th June and will end on 1st July at 01:09 pm. This Udaya Tithi, Jagannath Rath Yatra will start on Friday, July 1. Lord Jagannath stays at his aunt's house for seven days. After which the chariots return on the eighth day on Ashadh Shukla Dashami. This is called the Bahuda Yatra. It is believed that the kitchen of Jagannath temple is the largest kitchen in the world. Jagannath Temple is the only temple where prasad is called 'Mahaprasad'. This Mahaprasad is prepared in seven earthen pots or wooden utensils.

