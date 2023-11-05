Is smog spoiling our mental health? Here's how you can protect yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Air Pollution affecting Mental health

Air Pollution affects Mental health: Pollution is not only damaging our physical environment but is also affecting our mental health. The increase in pollution levels is hurting our mental health. be it chemicals, noise, water, or air. Excessive pollution, especially in cities, can cause stress and anxiety. When we are constantly exposed to polluted elements, noise, and bad air, stress hormones are released, which has an impact on our mental health. Daily practices like mindfulness, meditation, and yoga reduce stress and can help deal with anxiety. Increasing air pollution can also have a serious impact on the heart. Along with this, it also causes respiratory diseases and lung cancer.

5 Ways to secure your Mental Health amid pollution

Bad air quality has an association with an increased risk of mood disorders, depression, and air pollution. Brain functioning processes can be affected by pollution, which can alter mood. Improving indoor air quality, reducing exposure to outdoor pollution, and seeking professional help if you experience mood disturbances are important steps to combat pollution-related depression and mood disorders.

Exposure to pollution, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), is linked to a higher risk of neurodegenerative disorders like dementia and Alzheimer's as well as dementia. Air purifiers, ventilation, and lifestyle changes, including wearing masks in heavily polluted areas, can help reduce exposure to air pollution.

Noise pollution from traffic and industrial activity, in particular, can disrupt sleep patterns and lead to sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea. Soundproof housing, and wearing earplugs are useful to reduce noise and can help improve sleep.

High levels of pollution can impair outdoor activities and social interactions due to health concerns, which can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. Promoting community involvement and creating cleaner, greener spaces can promote social interaction.

Increased irritability and aggressive behavior have been linked to air pollution, which can affect personal relationships. Practice anger management techniques and stay informed about local air quality. Being in clean air can help deal with irritability and aggression related to pollution.

