Dengue on rise: Ways to protect children from Aedes aegypti mosquitoes

Dengue is on the rise in various states of India like Karnataka, Delhi, and Bihar. Tamil Nadu has recorded eight dengue deaths and 6,000 cases of viral infection in 2023. Several deaths have also been recorded from most corners of the country. The infection has severely impacted old people and children. Hence, precautions should be taken to protect from getting infected. To ensure that children going to school do not get dengue, it is important to keep some things in mind, your little ones will be able to protect themselves from dengue.

Ways to protect children from dengue

Recognize symptoms

The first step is that you and your children should also know the symptoms of dengue. Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, weakness, and red rashes on the skin. If you see these symptoms in your child, consult a doctor immediately.

Mosquito repellent cream

Before sending children to school, apply good mosquito repellent cream. Send this cream in children's bags also. Older children can apply this cream themselves. For the convenience of children, you can give them roll-on or spray repellents.

Keep them inside your home

Children have a habit of going to grassy fields to play. Tell them where they should play in school and where they should not. Ask children to stay away from waterlogged places and grass etc. It is in these places that mosquitoes breed the most.

Change in diet

Include those foods in the diet of children which can increase the immunity of their body. Curd, turmeric, ginger, garlic, spinach, almonds, citrus fruits, etc. can be made a part of the immunity-enhancing diet.

Covered clothes

Instead of making children wear half-sleeved clothes, send them to school wearing full-sleeved dresses. Stockings or pajamas can be worn under the skirt. Apply mosquito repellent wherever the neck, arms, and legs are exposed.

