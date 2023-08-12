Independence Day 2023: Know about August 15 celebrations and how it is different from Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM How Independence Day is different from Republic Day?

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15. The day marks India's Independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. Independence Day is celebrated at every school, college, and state and central government office. However, the important day is celebrated with a grand celebration at New Delhi's Red Fort. The Prime Minister of India hoists the Indian national flag in the presence of several guests, union ministers, and foreign dignitaries.

How Independence Day is celebrated?

Along with the hoisting of the national flag, the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation from the Red Fort. A day before Independence Day, the president of the country delivers a televised 'Address to the Nation', which is also broadcasted on radio. The event at the Red Fort consists of various cultural programmes of countries' different states and union territories with performances of dance, theatre, and song. Kite Flying is also an important tradition followed on the occasion of Independence Day in New Delhi.

How Independence Day is different from Republic Day?

Both days are important days for our nation. Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 while Republic Day on January 26.

Our nation got Independence on August 15, 1947, but it was not a republic until 1950 when the Constitution of India was finally adopted. January 26th is celebrated every year to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, but it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Independence Day is celebrated at the Red Fort by Prime Minister's flag hoisting ceremony while Republic Day's main attraction is the annual parades and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force on the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath)

Read More Lifestyle News