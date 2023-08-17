Hariyali Teej 2023: Do's and don'ts to keep in mind while observing fast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do's and don'ts to keep in mind while observing fast during Hariyali Teej 2023 festival.

As the Hindu festival of Hariyali Teej 2023 approaches, many women across India are preparing to observe the fast on this special day. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 19. While the festivities are meant to bring joy and fulfilment, it is important to remember that fasting can be a difficult process for many. Here we will dive into the do’s and don’ts of observing a fast on Hariyali Teej 2023.

First and foremost, it is important to note that while observing a Hariyali Teej fast, one should avoid eating grains and pulses. Additionally, all forms of dairy products and eggs must also be avoided. Instead, one should opt for fruits like apples, oranges, pomegranates, watermelons, grapes, etc. Additionally, nuts like almonds and walnuts are also acceptable in moderation.

It is also important to remember to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day in order to stay hydrated. Juices, water, coconut water, and milkshakes can all be consumed during the duration of the fast. However, be sure to avoid tea and coffee as these can make you dehydrated due to their diuretic effect.

To make sure your fast goes smoothly, it is essential to ensure that you get enough rest the night before Hariyali Teej 2023. This will help you have enough energy to observe the fast without feeling drained or fatigued. Furthermore, it is also important to avoid strenuous activities and take frequent breaks throughout the day in order to keep your energy levels up.

Try to get up early in the morning to perform all the pooja rituals, especially at the Brahma Muharat. Wear green ethnic attire such saree, suit, etc to celebrate the festival as the colour green is considered to be auspicious.

Finally, it is important to keep in mind that if you are feeling weak or unwell at any point during the duration of the fast, it is best not to push yourself too hard. It is acceptable to break your fast in order to take care of your health and well-being while still remaining mindful of its spiritual significance.

Hariyali Teej 2023 marks an exciting time for all those who observe it but it is important to keep in mind that any form of fasting should always be done with care. Remembering these do’s and don’ts will help ensure that your fast goes smoothly and that you can enjoy the festivities with joy and fulfilment!

