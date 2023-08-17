What is the difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej? Know dates and puja vidhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej

Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated with much pomp across the country. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, there are two types of Teej that are celebrated during the monsoon season namely Haryali Teej and Hartalika Teej. Married Hindu women celebrate this day by observing a day-long nirjala fast, adorning their hands with beautiful mehendi designs and wearning new traditional clothes. The Teej associated with the months of Sawan is Hariyali Teej. Although the meaning of both festivals derives inspiration from tales of Shiva and Parvati, the two have importance of their own.

When is Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej in 2023?

Hariyali Teej which falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Adhik Maas Sawan, and Hartalika Teej falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. This year, Hariyali Teej is going to be celebrated on August 19, 2023. According to Drink Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will start at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end at 10:19 pm on August 19.

Talking about Hartalika Teej, it will be celebrated on September 18, and the morning shubh muhurat will last from 6:07 am to 8:34 am.

What is the difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej?

Hariyali Teej falls a month before Hartalika Teej. As per Hindu mythology, Haryali Teej is the day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Therefore, Hariyali Teej commemorates Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's union.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2023: Floral to heart-shaped motifs, 5 simple and unique mehendi designs for teej celebration

Hariyali means greenery, the festival which occurs during Monsoon season. It is also famous as Sawan ki teej. This teej is very special as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this auspicious day and women seek blessings for the well being and longevity of their husbands. Whereas Hartalika Teej is celebrated because Goddess Parvati made the holy Shiva Lingam out of the sand. It is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is said that Lord Shiva was impressed by the Shiva lingam created by Parvati that he decided to marry her.

On this day, women observe Nirjala fast for the long life and health of their husbands. Unmarried women can also observe the fast to seek a suitable partner. The one who observe fast and offer prayers with dedication, Goddess Parvati bless the devotees with the desired wish fulfillment.

ALSO READ: When is Hariyali Teej in 2023? Know date, puja muhurat, and puja vidhi

Read More Lifestyle News