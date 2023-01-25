Happy Republic Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by freedom fighters to share on January 26

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check out inspiring quotes for Republic Day

Republic Day will be celebrated by Indians on January 26. It marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of India's governance from British monarchy to democracy. At the January 26 parade in New Delhi, the country's cultural and military might is put on full display and Indians flock in large numbers to witness the epic show. This is a good day as any to remember the role the freedom fighters played in getting Independence from British Raj. Here are some quotes that will inspire you to serve the nation and instill in you a feeling of pride in the country.

Image Source : INDIA TVMahatma Gandhi, the Father of Nation, shaped India's freedom struggle

Image Source : INDIA TVOn Republic Day, the constitution of India was adopted

Image Source : INDIA TVBhagat Singh revolutionised India's freedom struggle with Sukhdev and Rajguru

Image Source : INDIA TVChandrashekhar Azad sacrificed his life for India's freedom struggle

Image Source : INDIA TVBal Gangadhar Tilak emphasised on Swadeshi movement

Image Source : INDIA TVPandit Jawahar Lal Nehru was the first PM of free India

Image Source : INDIA TVBhagat Singh, the charismatic Indian revolutionary, died very young but his ideas still resonate with us

