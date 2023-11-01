Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages

Happy Karwa Chauth Wishes: In the Hindu religion, the relationship between husband and wife is a bond of seven lives. It is believed that seven vows and saat pheras of marriage make each other the life partners for seven births. After marriage, they become each other's companion in happiness and sorrow. Many festivals are celebrated religiously to deepen and strengthen this relationship. Among these festivals, Karwa Chauth is considered to be the biggest festival of husband-wife relationship.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, the wife observes the nirjala fast praying for the long life of her husband. The husband waits for the evening and as soon as the moon rises, he makes his wife break her fast by giving her water after puja. Apart from this, husbands give gifts to their wives and always take a pledge to protect their wives and maintain their honor.

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, people should express their love to their spouse. To express your heartfelt feelings to your spouse, you can send special and attractive greetings of Karwa Chauth. Here are few wishes, messages and images to send your partners on this special day.

Karwa Chauth wishes and messages

I see your face in the moon

Like moonlight with the moon, I need you.

Happy Karwa Chauth

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages

You and I are together in happiness and sorrow

will spend every moment with you

not one life but for seven births

Will become husband and wife.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2023: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra and more

I have kept a fast

With just one wish,

may you live long

May we have each other's support in every birth.

Heartiest congratulations on Karwa Chauth

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Karwa Chauth 2023: Best wishes, messages

May the fast be successful by getting a glimpse of you

We are sitting waiting for you to come and my fast will be completed.

Happy Karwa Chauth

Read More Lifestyle News