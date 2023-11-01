Karwa Chauth 2023: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Karwa Chauth 2023 thali

Karwa Chauth 2023: Today is the festival of Karwa Chauth and most women observe the fast of Karwa Chauth for the long life of their husbands. On this day, women start the day by eating Sargi in the morning and then observe Nirjala fast for the whole day. In the evening they worship Karwa Mata and recite the vrat katha. Then after the moonrise, woman break their fast by offering Arghya (water) to the moon and drinking water from their husbands' hands.

Karwa Chauth Subh Muhurat

Karwa Chauth puja is performed by women after noon and before the onset of evening. Chaturthi Tithi will start at 9:30 p.m. on October 31 and will continue till 9:19 p.m. on November 1. The puja of Karwa Chauth will be done between 5.36 pm to 6.54 pm on November 1, 2023.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi

For the Karwa Chauth puja, place a picture of Karwa Mata on the wall at the place of worship, facing the right direction. Then prepare the puja thali. During the auspicious time of puja, listen to the vrat katha of Karwa Chauth from your mother-in-law or sister-in-law, or any other woman. While listening to the story, keep a pot filled with water on a plate and an earthen pot filled with water and cover it with a lid. Apart from this, keep roli, wheat, incense, lamp, etc. on the plate. After listening to the story, exchange the Karwa 7 times. After that, keep this karwa filled with water to offer Arghya to the moon at night. Then after the moon rises, light a lamp and do puja and perform the aarti. After seeing the moon through a sieve, break your fast by looking at your husband's face. After that take the blessings of all the elders of the house and have dinner.

