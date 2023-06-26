Hajj 2023: Check date, history, significance and rituals of largest Muslim pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Follow us on Image Source : @HARAMAIN TWITTER Hajj 2023: Know everything about the largest Muslim pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj 2023 is quickly approaching and Muslims from all corners of the world are gearing up for the largest pilgrimage of their faith. As one of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is a religious obligation that must be fulfilled at least once in a lifetime by all Muslims who are physically and financially able. This year, Hajj will take place from June 26 to July 1, 2023, in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

History of Hajj

Hajj is a pilgrimage that is both deeply spiritual and historically significant. It is said to have been first performed by the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) some 4,000 years ago. According to Islamic tradition, Prophet Ibrahim was commanded by God to leave his wife, Hajar, and their infant son Ismail in the barren desert of Mecca with only the provisions they had brought with them. After they ran out of food and water, Hajar ran between two hills in search of help and miraculously found the spring that provides Zamzam water to this day. Later on, Ismail was commanded to build the Kaaba with his father, and according to Islamic tradition, it was the first house of worship built for the worship of one God.

Significance of Hajj

It is because of this symbolic history that Muslims from all around the world make Hajj each year. By performing certain rituals such as circumambulating the Kaaba seven times (Tawaf), walking back and forth between Safa and Marwah seven times (Sa’yee) and performing rituals at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, pilgrims are spiritually re-enacting Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and dedication to God despite his difficult circumstances. In addition to this spiritual significance, during Hajj people from different countries come together as brothers and sisters in faith to remember God’s presence in their lives.

Preparation for Hajj

In preparation for Hajj, Muslims are advised to begin their spiritual preparations months before they embark on their journey, as well as to ensure that they have all of the necessary paperwork such as visas and vaccinations in order before departing. During Hajj itself, it is important for pilgrims to remain mindful of their surroundings so that they can fully appreciate the significance of each ritual being performed.

For those who are unable to make it this year, there are several ways that you can still join spiritually. You can read about the historical significance or watch documentaries about Hajj so that you can vicariously understand what it means for those who make it every year. Additionally, you can also pray for those making Hajj during this time by reciting prayers for safety and ease throughout their journey. Finally, you can also donate to charity organisations working in Mecca or Medina so that they may be able to provide for those who are making Hajj but are unable to financially provide for themselves during this time.

Read More Lifestyle News