From Dhanteras to Diwali, try these sweets this festive season

Diwali 2023: The biggest festive occasion is around the corner and the preps of Diwali can be seen all over the country. According to religious beliefs, on the day of the new moon of Kartik month, Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and after defeating Lankapati Ravan. Upon his arrival, the city was decorated with lamps and diyas. Ever since the festival is being celebrated on this day. Diwali is also called the festival of lights.

Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Shri Ganesha, the god of happiness and prosperity, are worshiped on the day of Diwali. Similarly, in this five-day festival of lights- the festivals of Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj are also celebrated. In such a situation, different sweets should be prepared for all these days. You can prepare sweets at home for festivals ranging from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj. And here are a few options for sweets that could be prepared very easily at home.

Boondi Laddus

According to beliefs, Lord Ganesha and Mother Lakshmi are worshiped on the day of Dhanteras, who are very fond of laddus. In such a situation, make Bundi laddus at home on the occasion of Dhanteras. You can also offer it to God.

Kaju Katli

The festival of Diwali is incomplete without Kaju Katli. On the day of Chhoti Diwali i.e. Narak Chaturdashi, you can prepare Kaju Katli. If you want, make it a day or two in advance and store it in the refrigerator.

Jalebi

On the festival day of Diwali, offer hot Jalebi to Ganpati and Lakshmi Mata. Family members will also enjoy eating homemade Jalebi.

Sooji Halwa

Although there is a tradition of making Annakoot vegetables on the day of Govardhan Puja, you can also make Sooji Halwa at home. It tastes delicious and is very easy to make.

Rasgulla

Instead of buying sweets from the market, prepare Rasgulla at home for your brother on the day of Bhai Dooj.

