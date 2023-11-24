Know Cristiano Ronaldo's diet and exercise routine here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Cristiano Ronaldo's diet and exercise routine

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja has made a shocking claim that the diet plan of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been prepared by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists. Ronaldo is famous for his excellent fitness. Even India's star batsman Virat Kohli, who has inspired a generation of cricketers with his fitness, has praised the star footballer. Kohli considers Ronaldo as his idol and is inspired by him regarding fitness. At 38, Ronaldo is one of the best athletes of the current generation and one of the world's greatest footballers.

However, Rameez's comment on Ronaldo has now gone viral on social media. But do you know how Portuguese footballer Ronaldo maintains his fitness? Here is a full list of Ronaldo's diet and exercise.

Diet: Breakfast twice, Lunch twice and Dinner twice

Ronaldo eats 6 times a day. It consists of 2 lunches and 2 dinners. It contains salad, fruits, vegetables, coarse grains, egg, and chicken. Such a protein diet provides fatty acids like Omega-3. It works for anti-aging for the Portuguese Footballer.

Ronaldo's Sleep Cycle

Instead of sleeping for 8 hours like normal people, Ronaldo takes five sleeps of 90 minutes each throughout the day. They also sleep in the position of a fetus in the womb. Experts say that this keeps the mind fresh. Concentration increases.

Exercise: Swimming for 30 minutes after every match

Ronaldo also pays attention to mental health. They like to be with family and friends. In the gym, he focuses more on cardio exercises like running, rowing, and weightlifting. After the match, he goes swimming for 30 minutes.

Therapy at minus 130 degrees

Ronaldo undergoes cryotherapy in a special chamber. The temperature of the chamber is maintained up to -130 degrees. In this, Ronaldo stays for 3 minutes. This leads to faster recovery of muscle injuries.

