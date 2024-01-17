Banada Ashtami 2024: Know dates, significance, puja timings, rituals and more of Shakambhari Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know everything about Banada Ashtami 2024.

The festival of Navratri is a significant and auspicious celebration for Hindus all over the world. It is a nine-day auspicious festival that worships the 'Shakambhari' form of Goddess Durga, the supreme feminine power. Among the various variations of this festival, one of the lesser-known yet equally important is Shakambhari Navratri, also known as Banada Ashtami.

This year, Banada Ashtami will be celebrated on January 18. It is celebrated in the Pausha month of the Hindu lunar month of the calendar. This festival holds a special place in the hearts of devotees, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.

History and Significance:

The word 'Shakambhari' is derived from two Sanskrit words – 'Shakam' meaning vegetables or greens and 'Bhari' meaning provider. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Shakambhari is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga, who manifested herself to protect the world from a demon named Durgamasur.

Legend has it that Durgamasur had acquired immense power through intense meditation and had become almost invincible. He started wreaking havoc on the earth and even defeated many gods and goddesses. Seeing this, all the gods went to Lord Brahma for help. Lord Brahma then prayed to Goddess Durga, who took the form of Shakambhari, a goddess who provides nourishment through her greens.

Goddess Shakambhari then fought with Durgamasur for nine days and finally defeated him on the eighth day, which is celebrated as Banada Ashtami. It is believed that the victory of Goddess Shakambhari over the demon symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the importance of a balanced and healthy diet in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Rituals and Celebrations:

Banada Ashtami is a day of great significance for devotees of Goddess Shakambhari. The day starts with devotees performing a special puja to honour the goddess and seek her blessings. People decorate their homes and temples with flowers, lights, and rangolis to welcome the goddess.

One of the main rituals of Banada Ashtami is offering various types of fruits and vegetables to the goddess. These offerings include green leafy vegetables, grains, fruits, and sweets made from fresh produce. This ritual symbolizes the importance of a healthy and balanced diet in our lives. The food offered during this puja is later distributed as prasad among family members and devotees.

Apart from these rituals, many people also observe a fast on this day as a mark of respect for the goddess. They abstain from eating grains and consume only fruits, milk, and other satvik (pure) food items. This fast is believed to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to one’s life.

The puja timings for Banada Ashtami in 2024 according to Drik Panchang are as follows:

Shakambhari Navratri begins on January 18 (Thursday)

Shakambhari Navratri ends on January 25 (Thursday)

Ashtami Tithi begins - at 10:06 PM on January 17

Ashtami Tithi ends - at 08:44 PM on January 18

Devotees can perform the puja during this time or can consult their local pandits for specific timings according to their location.

Banada Ashtami is not just a festival, but a celebration of the divine feminine energy. This festival highlights the power and importance of Mother Nature, which provides us with nourishment and sustenance. It also emphasizes the role of women in society, who are the nurturers and providers of life.