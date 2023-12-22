Amrita Pritam's partner Imroz dies at 97: Interesting things to know about the renowned artist

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amrita Pritam's partner Imroz dies at 97

The world of art and literature mourns the loss of renowned artist Imroz, who passed away at the age of 97 on December 22, 2023, i.e., Friday at his residence in Mumbai’s Kandivali. Known as the partner and muse of legendary poet and writer Amrita Pritam, Imroz was a talented artist in his own right. His death has brought back memories of the beautiful and unconventional love story between him and Amrita, as well as his contributions to the world of art. Let's take a closer look at some interesting things to know about Imroz.

A talented artist Imroz, whose real name was Inderjeet, was born at Chak number 36 in Lyallpur of undivided Punjab in 1926. Imroz was known for his unique style of painting, which combined elements of modernism and traditional Indian art.

Meeting Amrita Pritam Imroz and Amrita first met in 1966 when she approached him to design the cover for her book 'Naagmani'. They started working together and eventually fell in love. Despite the significant age difference between them, they decided to be together without getting married.

Love story for the ages Imroz and Amrita's love story was nothing short of unconventional and inspiring. They never got married but lived together for over four decades until Amrita died in 2005. Their relationship was based on mutual respect, love, and understanding rather than societal norms.

After Amrita's demise, he penned four poetry books, which include 'Jashan Jaari Hai', 'Manchaaha Hi Rishta’, ‘Rang Tere Mere’ and ‘Amrita ke liye nazam jaari hai.’

Imroz was deeply devoted to Amrita and her work. The film Imroz: A Walk Down the Memory Lane was released on their love story in 2022.

A legacy left behind Imroz may have passed away, but his legacy will continue to live on through his art and his love for Amrita. He will always be remembered as a talented artist and a devoted partner. His paintings and sculptures will continue to inspire generations to come.

A love that transcends time The love between Imroz and Amrita was unconventional and ahead of its time. It showed the world that love knows no boundaries or societal norms. Their story is a reminder that true love can survive all obstacles and continue to inspire even after the lovers are gone.

