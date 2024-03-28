3 Indian restaurants claim top ranks in ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 3 Indian eateries top Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List

Indian gastronomy continues to dazzle globally, as three remarkable Indian eateries clinch esteemed positions on the esteemed Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2024. Mumbai's upscale dining establishment, Masque, achieved the 23rd rank, earning the distinction of being the Best Restaurant in India. Following closely behind is Indian Accent from New Delhi, securing the 26th spot. This culinary gem has maintained its exceptional performance, gracing the list for nearly ten years. Avartana, hailing from Chennai, made an impressive entry at number 44, even securing the prestigious Highest New Entry Award.

The top three positions in 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants List' were clinched by Sézanne in Tokyo, securing the first spot for the first time, followed by Florilège, also located in Tokyo. Gaggan Anand's eponymous restaurant in Bangkok claimed third place, earning the title of Thailand's Best Restaurant. The Chairman's Danny Yip was honoured with the Icon Award, while Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij was named Best Female Chef, with her restaurant Potong rising from 35th to 17th place. Bangkok's Haoma received the Sustainable Restaurant Award, and Lamdre in Beijing was recognised with the One to Watch Award for its promising progress in the 50 Best rankings.

Check full list:

Masque, Mumbai

Leading the Indian contingent is Masque in Mumbai. This progressive fine-dining establishment, helmed by Chef Varun Totlani, offers a ten-course tasting menu that showcases innovative takes on classic Indian flavours. Ranked at #23 and holding the title of Best Restaurant in India, Masque is a must-visit for any foodie seeking a unique culinary adventure.

Indian Accent, New Delhi

New Delhi's Indian Accent is a mainstay on Asia's 50 Best list, claiming the #26 spot this year. Established in 2009 by the celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra, Indian Accent is known for its modern interpretations of regional Indian dishes, using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Avartana, Chennai

Making a strong showing is Avartana in Chennai. Nestled within the opulent ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Avartana secured the #44 position. This is a particularly impressive feat, considering it was a new entrant on the list in 2023 and even won the Highest New Entry Award. Avartana offers a luxurious dining experience that highlights South Indian cuisine.

These restaurants are pushing the boundaries of Indian cuisine and offering world-class dining experiences that are sure to tantalise taste buds and ignite culinary passions.