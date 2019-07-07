Image Source : TWITTER Sabyasachi apologises for calling overdressed women wounded and bleeding inside: Would like to accept blame

Luxury fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known for creating some of the most iconic bridal looks of all times. However, recently an Instagram post by the designer has left most of the users fuming with anger. The designer shared a write-up that posed an unpleasant comment on women who are 'overdressed' as he termed them as 'wounded'.

The aforementioned post begins with a quote from Charles Dicken's novel Great Expectations and then says, "If you see a woman 'overdressed', caked with makeup, armoured with jewellery, it is most likely that she is wounded. Bleeding inside, silently."

Soon after Sabyasachi posted this, his comment sections were flooded by replies wherein they slammed him for making such kind of statements.

However, Sabyasachi later apologised and took the responsibility of posting such statements. He wrote, "I acknowledge the feedback we have received regarding the statements made in our recent Instagram presentation. We hear you and although it was intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances, it wasn't articulated correctly.

I understand that it does not convey the message appropriately at all and for that, I would like to accept blame and offer an unconditional apology."

Sabyasachi is one of the most popular designers in India and has created wedding dresses for Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.