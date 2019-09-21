Five home remedies to relieve menstrual pain, cramps

Worst at the beginning of a period, the cramps or pain becomes less uncomfortable as the days go on.

During a period, a woman's uterus contracts to squeeze the lining away from the uterine wall and allow it to exit the body through the vagina -- called the menstrual bleeding. The contraction of the muscles leads to most women reporting having abdominal or pelvic pain during the period. The pain can also radiate to the lower back, groin, or upper thighs.

Nutrition and exercise science expert, Rujuta Diwekar, to this end, suggests a few home remedies that can help relieve period pain or menstrual cramps -- as follows:

1. A week before your period, start your day with soaked raisins and kesar. This has worked the best in case of over 85,000 women who have mailed Diwekar for a positive feedback

2. Include a legume (sprouted or cooked) every other day in your meals. We have more than 65,000 varieties of pulses. Hence, they are freely available too

3. Have tuber vegetables like potato, arvi, suran, sweet potato, etc., atleast twice a week

4. Get regular with exercise. Mininum 150 minutes a week

5. Take a calcium supplement (calcium citrate) every night before bed. This, in case, you do need a medical supplement to boost your endurance

Menstrual cramps can be really uncomfortable and painful, but they do happen for a reason. What we can do is try reduce the pain -- naturally, by following these tips and of course, eating right.