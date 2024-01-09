Veg Biryani to Upma: 5 no-oil meals to prepare for a healthy body

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 no-oil meals to prepare for a healthy body

We all know oil is important for cooking, adding flavour and texture. But sometimes, a splash too much can tip the scales towards excessive fat intake. The good news? Going oil-free doesn't mean sacrificing taste or variety! In fact, ditching the oil opens up a world of exciting, healthy meals that nourish your body and keep you feeling energised. Here are 5 no-oil meals to kickstart your oil-free adventure.

Vegetable biryani with grilled veggies:

Transform the traditional biryani into a nutritious delight by grilling vegetables instead of frying them. Layer the aromatic basmati rice with these grilled veggies, and use yoghurt or a tomato-based sauce for moisture. The absence of oil doesn't compromise the biryani's taste; it enhances its health quotient.

Stir-Fried Tofu and Veggie Noodles:

Experience the flavours of an enticing Stir-Fried Tofu and Veggie Noodles dish that showcases a creative twist on traditional stir-fry. Tofu takes centre stage alongside a colourful array of vegetables, all stir-fried to perfection without the use of oil. Vegetable broth or soy sauce steps in to provide moisture and flavour, creating a satisfying and wholesome meal. Served over whole-grain or spiralised vegetable noodles, this dish proves that an oil-free alternative can be just as delicious and fulfilling.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Bowl:

This protein-packed bowl is bursting with flavour. Combine cooked chickpeas with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion, and a sprinkle of feta cheese. Toss with a lemon-tahini dressing and fresh herbs like parsley and mint. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread for a satisfying lunch or light dinner.

Creamy Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese:

Who says soup has to be oily? This velvety tomato soup uses broth and pureed tomatoes for a rich base. Add a touch of smoked paprika for depth of flavour. Pair it with a grilled cheese made with whole-wheat bread and low-fat cheese for a cosy and comforting meal.

Oil-free vegetable upma:

Prepare a nutritious and hearty breakfast or snack with oil-free vegetable upma. Sauté semolina, mustard seeds, and curry leaves in water, then add a medley of vegetables. This quick and flavorful dish is an excellent source of fibre and vitamins, making it a perfect choice for a healthy start to your day.

