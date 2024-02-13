Sweeten up your Valentine's Day with these delicious dessert recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delicious desserts recipes for Valentine's Day 2024.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the day of love than with some delicious desserts? Whether you are planning a romantic dinner for two, a Galentine's Day get-together with your girlfriends, or just indulging in some self-love, desserts are a must-have on this special day. You can also add a personal touch by making homemade desserts or trying out new recipes together with your partner. No matter what your plans are for Valentine's Day, adding some delicious desserts by Chef Bidyut Saha, Executive Chef, of Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, to the menu is sure to make the day even more special and memorable.

Rose Mousse

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tsp rose water

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp Rose Syrup

Rose petals for garnish

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. Gradually sift in the powdered sugar, continuing to beat until well combined and the mixture is smooth. Gently fold in the rose water and vanilla extract until evenly distributed. Add rose syrup and mix until the syrup is evenly distributed. Divide the mousse into moulds. Cover it and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until the mousse is set. Once set, remove the cover and garnish with edible rose petals if desired. Serve chilled and enjoy the delicate flavour of the rose mousse!

This dessert is light, airy, and has a subtle floral flavour that is sure to impress your guests.

Valentine Strawberry Pastry

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 tablespoons Strawberry Syrup

1 teaspoon white distilled vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract For the cream cheese frosting:

16 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pan. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. In a large bowl, mix oil, buttermilk, eggs, strawberry syrup, vinegar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until smooth and well incorporated. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, and check with a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake to come out clean. Remove from the oven and let the cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer them to wire racks to cool completely. While the cakes are cooling, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, beating until fluffy and smooth. Once the cakes are completely cooled, place one layer on a serving plate. Spread a layer of cream cheese frosting on top. Place the second layer on top and frost the top and sides of the cake with the remaining frosting. Optional: decorate with sprinkles, chocolate shavings, or fresh berries for a festive touch. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the frosting to set. Slice and enjoy your delicious red velvet cake with your loved one.

So go ahead and treat yourself and your loved ones to some sweet and indulgent desserts to celebrate the day of love in the most delightful way possible.

