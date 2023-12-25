Superfood Kulfa Saag: 6 benefits of eating purslane in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the benefits of eating purslane in winters

Winter season is called the season of vegetables. Eating hot, tasty vegetables, pickles, and cornbread in the cold season is a different pleasure. In this season, you all must have eaten gram greens, bathua greens, fenugreek greens, mustard greens, etc. with great pleasure. But have you ever tried Kulfa Saag Benefits? Kulfa Saag is considered not only full of taste but also full of health. Kulfa Saag is commonly seen in gardens, grounds, and roadsides. Both its stalk and leaves are used for food. It contains the properties of vitamins, minerals, iron, antioxidants, and fiber, which are considered very beneficial for health. Iron deficiency can be overcome by consuming Kulfa Saag, so let us know the benefits of eating Kulfa Saag.

Health benefits of eating Kulfa Saag:

1. Bones:

By including Kulfa Saag in the diet, bones, and teeth can be made healthy and strong. Kulfa Saag is rich in nutrients like calcium, iron, and magnesium which can help in strengthening bones in winter. Bones and teeth can be made healthy and strong by including Kulfa Saag in the diet.

2. Diabetes:

Kulfa Saag can be beneficial for diabetes patients. It can control the amount of glucose and sugar in the blood. Diabetes can be controlled by consuming the vegetables of kulfa leaves.

3. Immunity:

Our immunity becomes quite weak during the winter season. In such a situation, you can strengthen your immunity by including winter special greens in your diet. Kulfa Saag is rich in antioxidant properties, which can help strengthen immunity.

4. Heart:

Omega-3 fatty acids present in kulfa can help in reducing the amount of LDL bad cholesterol in the body. The heart can also be kept healthy by its consumption.

5. Eyes:

Kulfa is considered very good for the eyes. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are found in horse gram, which can help in keeping the eyes healthy.

6. Iron:

Kulfa is considered rich in iron. To overcome iron deficiency, you can include Kulfa Saag in your diet in winter.

