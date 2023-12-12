Superfood Giloy: Know THESE benefits of Guduchi for better immunity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Giloy: Know benefits of Guduchi

Many diseases have always been treated in Ayurveda. There are many herbs available here, which help in providing relief from various problems. Giloy is one of these herbs, which is especially known for increasing immunity. People use it to improve general health and treat many problems, including fever, infection, and diabetes. Its popularity has increased rapidly since the Corona epidemic. Most of the people had made Giloy a part of their diet to protect themselves from this terrible disease. However, despite this, many people are still unaware of its benefits. Today in this article we will tell you why you should include Giloy in your diet.

What is Giloy?

Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) is originally found in India. This is a vine, which climbs up with the support of someone. It is considered an essential herbal plant in Ayurvedic and folk medicine, with people using it as a treatment for a variety of health conditions. Giloy is also called Guduchi and Amrita. The word "Giloy" is a Hindu mythological word. Whereas, in Sanskrit, "Guduchi" means something that protects the entire body, and "Amrit" means immortality.

Benefits of Giloy

Giloy is beneficial for us in many ways. You can use it for various problems. Some of its major benefits include the following-

Giloy is very good for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. It acts as a hypoglycemic agent for these people. Giloy is also helpful in increasing immunity. It fights the damage caused by free radicals and purifies the blood. Giloy is also very helpful in curing liver disease. It also provides relief from UTI (Urinary Tract Infection). Giloy helps in digestion. It is very beneficial, especially in the problem of constipation. It is also beneficial for asthma patients, as it reduces the symptoms of asthma. If you are a victim of arthritis, then Giloy is effective in getting relief from it. It helps maintain the beauty of the skin by reducing blemishes, fine lines, pimples, and wrinkles.

