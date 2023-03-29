Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sendha Namak is a healthy alternative to table salt: know why

Salt is an essential ingredient in most kitchens around the world. However, the type of salt we use can have a significant impact on our health. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in using Sendha Namak or Rock Salt as a healthy alternative to table salt. Here are five benefits of replacing table salt with Sendha Namak.

Rich in minerals

Sendha Namak is an unrefined salt that is loaded with minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These minerals are essential for maintaining healthy bones, muscle function, and electrolyte balance in the body.

Lowers blood pressure

Sendha Namak is also known to help lower blood pressure levels. This is because it contains lower amounts of sodium than table salt, which is a key contributor to high blood pressure. By using Sendha Namak instead of table salt, we can help reduce our risk of developing hypertension and other related health conditions.

Aids digestion

Sendha Namak is known to improve digestion and promote better gut health. It helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which in turn, aids the digestion process. Additionally, it can also help reduce bloating and gas, which are common digestive issues.

Boosts metabolism

Using Sendha Namak in your diet can also help boost your metabolism. The minerals present in Sendha Namak help activate enzymes in the body, which are responsible for breaking down nutrients and converting them into energy. This can help improve our overall energy levels and promote weight loss.

Alkalises the body

Sendha Namak is an alkaline salt, which means it can help balance the pH levels in the body. A balanced pH level can help improve overall health, reduce inflammation, and prevent the development of chronic diseases.

So, the next time you reach for the salt shaker, consider using Sendha Namak instead and reap the benefits of this healthy alternative.

