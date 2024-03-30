Ramadan 2024: 5 rich and flavourful Mughlai desserts to enhance your Iftar feast

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Ramadan 2024: 5 rich and flavourful Mughlai desserts

As Ramadan 2024 is going on in full swing, families and communities around the world come together to observe this sacred month with fasting, prayer, and reflection. One of the most anticipated moments of the day during Ramadan is Iftar, the breaking of the fast. And what better way to conclude a day of fasting than with indulgent and delectable desserts? Whether you choose to indulge in the royal decadence of Shahi Tukda or savour the comforting simplicity of Phirni, each bite is a celebration of tradition, togetherness, and the joys of sharing a meal with loved ones during this blessed month. Here are 5 tantalising desserts to elevate your Iftar feast this Ramadan.

Shahi Tukda (Royal Bread Pudding)

Shahi Tukda, meaning "royal piece," is a classic Mughlai dessert that combines the richness of fried bread slices soaked in sweetened condensed milk, flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and garnished with chopped nuts such as almonds and pistachios. This indulgent treat is sure to add a touch of grandeur to your Iftar spread.

Phirni (Rice Pudding)

Phirni is a creamy rice pudding made by simmering ground rice with milk, sugar, and cardamom until thickened to perfection. Traditionally served chilled in clay pots, Phirni is often garnished with slivered almonds, pistachios, and a sprinkle of fragrant rose water, offering a refreshing and comforting end to your Iftar meal.

Sheer Khurma (Vermicelli Pudding)

Sheer Khurma, translating to 'milk with dates,' is a quintessential dessert enjoyed during Ramadan. This rich and creamy pudding features vermicelli cooked in sweetened milk infused with dates, dried fruits, and fragrant spices like cardamom and saffron. Sheer Khurma symbolises the spirit of togetherness and generosity, making it a perfect addition to your Iftar table.

Badam Halwa (Almond Pudding)

Badam Halwa is a luscious dessert made from finely ground almonds cooked with ghee, sugar, and milk until it reaches a thick, pudding-like consistency. Garnished with saffron strands and edible silver leaf, this velvety smooth halwa melts in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering nutty sweetness that delights the senses.

Anjeer Basundi (Fig Milk Pudding)

Anjeer Basundi is a decadent Mughlai dessert crafted from simmering milk until it reduces and thickens, then infused with chopped figs, saffron, and cardamom. This creamy concoction is both luxurious and comforting, offering a delightful blend of flavours and textures that perfectly complement the spirit of Ramadan.

