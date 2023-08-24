Onam Sadhya 2023: Know everything about the rich traditional feast of Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know everything about Onam Sadhya 2023

Onam Sadhya 2023 is the latest edition of one of the most celebrated events in Kerala. Onam is an ancient festival celebrated by Keralites every year to commemorate the legendary King Mahabali. The festival has become a cultural heritage of the state and as such, is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. Onam Sadhya is an integral part of the Onam celebrations and is a traditional feast served on banana leaves, with a variety of vegetarian dishes.

Onam Sadhya 2023 will be celebrated on August 29th, 2023. The day will begin with people dressed in bright and colourful traditional attire, worshipping Lord Vishnu and singing traditional songs. Later in the day, families and friends gather together to enjoy the grand Onam Sadhya feast.

The Onam Sadhya consists mainly of vegetarian dishes that are cooked in coconut milk and spices. Some of the main dishes are Avial, Thoran, Olan, Erisseri, Kaalan, Pachadi, Injipuli and Payasam. All these dishes are served on a banana leaf plate, along with pickles, fresh fruits and papads.

The Avial is one of the most important dishes served at Onam Sadhya. It is a mix of vegetables such as carrots, beans, potatoes and yams cooked in coconut milk and spices. Other popular dishes include Thoran which is a stir fry of finely chopped vegetables such as cabbage and carrots; Olan which is a stew made from black-eyed beans or cow peas; Erissery which is a mix of pumpkin and lentils; Kaalan which is a curd-based dish; Pachadi which is a yoghurt based spicy dish; Injipuli which has tamarind as its main ingredient; and Payasam which is a sweet pudding made from milk, sugar and other ingredients like sago or vermicelli.

Another essential part of the Onam Sadhya feast is the banana chips or ‘upperi’ made from thinly sliced bananas deep fried in coconut oil or ghee. These chips are served as an accompaniment to most dishes in the meal.

At the end of the meal, almost all Onam Sadhya feasts end with Payasam which is one of the most beloved desserts in Kerala. Payasam can be made with different ingredients like vermicelli, jaggery or condensed milk. Everyone celebrates this festival with much joy and enthusiasm by singing folk songs and exchanging gifts with family members and friends.

Onam Sadhya 2023 will be a grand celebration that will bring together people from all walks of life to enjoy the traditional feast together. If you are lucky enough to be part of this grand feast this year, make sure to savour every bite as it truly embodies the spirit of Kerala.

