Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jamun cooler recipe: Enjoy this frozen treat during this summer

Jamun is a rich purple-coloured fruit with a wonderful astringency and unique taste. Besides being flavorful, it is an extremely nutritious summer fruit that helps control blood sugar levels and manage acid reflux and other digestive problems. This jamun cooler recipe is a frozen treat that can be enjoyed by diabetic people too.



Jamun contains a lot of flavonoids, calcium, phosphorus, and antioxidants, as well as salt, thiamine, riboflavin, carotene, fibre, niacin, folic acid, protein, and fat. It has been used in Ayurvedic therapies and remedies for treating a wide range of diseases, including heart issues, skin problems, asthma, and flatulence.



Jamun, also known as the Java plum, black plum, and Indian blackberry, has high iron content and vitamin C, which help to raise the haemoglobin level in women, especially during the menstrual cycle, and are beneficial for people with anaemia and jaundice. It also helps to treat pimples and acne, as well as reduce oil production and wrinkles.



Though there are many natural coolers to create flavorful summer coolers, the frozen Jamun treats are ideal and healthy too.



Prep time: 4 hours

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1. 150 gm Jamun

2. 2 tsp pink salt

3. 2 tbsp Jaggery

4. 2 tsp black pepper powder

5. 2 tsp Jeera powder

6. 1 tbsp. mint leaves, finely chopped

7. 1 tbsp lime juice

8. 1 tbsp Sabja seeds

9. 2 large glass Water

Method

1. Thoroughly wash and dry the Jamun.

2. In a thick-bottomed vessel, pour water and add jamun.

3. Add all the listed spices until the jamun seeds separate from the fleshy fruit.

4. Add a few mint leaves on top and let the mixture come to a boil.

5. Strain the spiced jamun concoction to obtain the juice.

6. Put this in a mould of your favourite shape and place it in the freezer for 3–4 hours.

7. Homemade jamun popsicles are ready!

Read More Lifestyle News