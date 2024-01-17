Iodised vs Sea Salt: Which is better for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether iodised salt is better for your health or sea salt.

Salt is an essential ingredient in our daily diet. Not only does it bring out the flavour in our food, but it also plays a crucial role in maintaining our health. However, with the rise of different types of salt in the market, it can be confusing to determine which one is better for our health. Two popular types of salt that are often compared are iodised salt and sea salt. Here we will discuss the differences between these two types of salt and determine which one is better for your health.

Iodised Salt:

Iodine is a mineral that is essential for the proper functioning of our body. It helps in the production of thyroid hormones, which play a crucial role in regulating our metabolism, growth, and development. Lack of iodine in our diet can lead to iodine deficiency disorders such as goitre, hypothyroidism, and mental impairment.

To combat iodine deficiency, many countries have mandated the use of iodised salt. Iodised salt is table salt that has been fortified with iodine.

Sea Salt:

Sea salt is produced by evaporating seawater. It is minimally processed and contains minerals such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which are not present in table salt. Sea salt also comes in various forms such as coarse sea salt, fine sea salt, etc, which are used for different cooking purposes.

Which one is better for your health?

The main difference between iodised salt and sea salt lies in their iodine content. While iodised salt contains a sufficient amount of iodine, sea salt does not contain any added iodine. This means that if you solely rely on sea salt for your daily intake of iodine, you may be at risk of developing iodine deficiency.

However, sea salt does have some health benefits that make it a popular choice among health enthusiasts. It is known to have a more complex flavour profile and contains a higher amount of minerals compared to iodised salt. These minerals are essential for various bodily functions, such as regulating blood pressure and maintaining a healthy nervous system.

But does this mean that sea salt is a better option for your health? Not necessarily. While sea salt may have some added health benefits, it is not a reliable source of iodine. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, using sea salt as the sole source of salt in our diet can lead to an increase in iodine deficiency disorders.

Moreover, the added minerals in sea salt are present in trace amounts and can easily be obtained from a well-balanced diet. So, while sea salt may offer some additional nutrients, it should not be relied upon as the sole source of these minerals.

So, the clear winner is iodised salt as it not only provides the necessary amount of iodine for proper bodily functions but also helps prevent iodine deficiency disorders. Additionally, iodised salt is more affordable and readily available compared to sea salt.

ALSO READ: Egg or Paneer: Know which has the most protein and is more healthy?