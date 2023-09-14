Chocolate to Mango: 5 mouth-watering modak recipes for Lord Ganesha's bhog

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 delicious modak recipes for Lord Ganesha's bhog.

As we all prepare to celebrate the festival of Lord Ganesha, it is time to get creative with our Lord’s favourite food: Modak! Modaks are traditional Indian sweet dumplings that are shaped like a flower and filled with a variety of sweet fillings. They are a popular offering to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of his birthday, Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, why not try something different and give Lord Ganesha a special treat with these five mouth-watering modak recipes? From chocolate modaks to mango modaks, these recipes are sure to tickle the taste buds of even the pickiest of eaters.

Chocolate Modaks

Chocolate modaks are a delicious treat for those with a sweet tooth! Start by preparing a mixture of 2 cups of grated jaggery, 1 cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of ghee and 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder. Cook the mixture for about 10 minutes until it thickens. Then add 2 cups of grated dark chocolate and cook for another 5 minutes. Once cooled, shape the mixture into small balls and then press it into modak moulds or shape it into desired shapes like flowers or leaves. Finally, sprinkle some edible silver flakes on top for an even more mouth-watering presentation!

Mango Modaks

If you are looking for a refreshing twist on the classic modak recipe, then try making mango modaks! Start by mashing 2 ripe mangoes until they form a paste. Add 2 cups of powdered sugar and mix well. Then cook this paste over medium heat until it thickens. Once cooled, shape it into small balls and then press it into modak moulds or shape it into desired shapes like flowers or leaves. Finally, top each modak with a slice of fresh mango for an added burst of flavour!

Rava Modaks

Rava modaks are a great way to make use of pantry staples like semolina and sugar! Start by roasting 1 cup semolina in 2 tablespoons ghee until fragrant. Then add 1 cup sugar and mix well. Now add 3 tablespoons of chopped cashews, 2 tablespoons of raisins and 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder. Cook the mixture for about 5 minutes until it thickens. Once cooled, shape it into small balls and then press it into modak moulds or shape it into desired shapes like flowers or leaves. Top each modak with silver foil or edible silver flakes for an even more tasteful presentation!

Kesar Pista Modaks

Kesar pista modaks are sure to be a hit with everyone in your family! Start by grinding 1/2 cup blanched almonds and 1/2 cup pistachios together into a paste. Then add 2 tablespoons ghee, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon kesar (saffron) to the paste. Cook this mixture for about 10 minutes until thickened. Once cooled, shape it into small balls and then press it into modak moulds or shape it into desired shapes like flowers or leaves. Finally, top each modak with a pinch of crushed pistachios and some edible silver flakes for an extra special presentation!

Coconut Modaks

Coconut modaks are sure to be crowd-pleasers at your Ganpati celebrations! Start by grating 2 cups fresh coconut and then add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and mix well. Then add 2 tablespoons melted ghee and 1 teaspoon cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well again. Cook this mixture for about 5 minutes until thickened. Once cooled, shape it into small balls and then press it into modak moulds or shape it into desired shapes like flowers or leaves. Sprinkle some freshly grated coconut on top for an extra special presentation!

These five unique modak recipes are sure to bring joy to your Ganpati bhogs this year! Whether you go for classic chocolate or choose something unique like mango or coconut, these recipes will make Lord Ganesha’s celebrations extra special! So go ahead and give these recipes a try – you won’t be disappointed!

