Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 healthy vrat-friendly recipes to make while fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 healthy vrat-friendly recipes

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, marks the onset of spring and is celebrated with great fervour across India. Devotees observe fasts during these auspicious days and abstain from consuming certain foods. While fasting, it's essential to maintain a balanced diet and incorporate nutritious ingredients into your meals. From sabudana khichdi to makhana chaat, these recipes are not only nutritious but also delicious, making your fasting experience more enjoyable and fulfilling. Here are five vrat-friendly recipes you can easily prepare at home this Chaitra Navratri.

Sabudana Khichdi

Soak sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water for a few hours until they swell up.

In a pan, heat ghee or oil and add cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, and diced potatoes. Sauté until potatoes are golden brown.

Add soaked sabudana, roasted peanuts, rock salt, and a dash of lemon juice. Cook until sabudana turns translucent and soft.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

Mix kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) with water to make a smooth batter. Add grated potatoes, chopped green chilies, and chopped coriander leaves.

Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of batter onto it. Spread the batter in a circular motion to make a thin dosa.

Cook until the edges turn crispy and golden brown. Flip and cook the other side.

Serve hot with vrat-friendly chutney made from mint, coriander, and lemon.

Singhare Atta Roti

Combine singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) with mashed boiled potatoes, rock salt, and chopped coriander leaves to make a dough.

Divide the dough into small portions and roll out each portion into a thin roti.

Cook the rotis on a hot griddle until both sides are cooked evenly.

Serve these nutritious rotis with vrat-friendly vegetable curry or yogurt.

Fruit Salad with Yogurt

Chop an assortment of vrat-friendly fruits such as bananas, apples, grapes, and pomegranate seeds.

Mix the chopped fruits with thick yogurt and a drizzle of honey.

Garnish with chopped nuts like almonds and walnuts for added crunch and nutrition.

Enjoy this refreshing and healthy fruit salad as a snack or dessert during your fast.

Makhana (Foxnuts) Chaat

Dry roast makhana in a pan until they become crispy and crunchy.

In a bowl, mix roasted makhana with boiled and diced potatoes, chopped tomatoes, finely chopped green chilies, and chopped coriander leaves.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice, rock salt, and roasted cumin powder for flavour.

Toss everything together and serve as a tangy and satisfying chaat option during fasting days.

