Black pepper vs white pepper: Which is better?

Did you know there is more than one type of black pepper? For the unversed, black pepper is one of the most popular spices in the world. White and black pepper both come from the same plant and are used as spices. To use these spices effectively, it is important to know the basic differences between them. However, the primary difference between black and white pepper is a matter of processing. However, they are used in different cuisines due to differences in their spiciness. White pepper is spicier than black pepper and is commonly used in French cuisine. Black pepper, on the other hand, is an essential ingredient in the American and Indian kitchen.

The main differences between black pepper and white pepper is:

1. Black pepper is more spicy: By the time the whole black pepper is dried, its taste becomes very spicy. It is best when freshly ground. Black pepper is more effective and beneficial. It has a strong aroma as well as a lot of heat. If you have a soft palette, white pepper is best for you. The flavor is mild, earthy, and simple. It is useful for spicing up dishes that require just a pinch of flavor. If you don't like heat, white pepper is best.

2. Black pepper lasts longer: Whole black pepper can last for up to a year when stored in an air-tight container. However, the pre-ground version loses its best flavor within a few months. This is why you can find bottles of whole black pepper with a built-in grinder. Since white pepper is more "exposed" than black pepper, it loses its flavor much faster. It will go rancid and you won't even know it. So if you decide to cook with white pepper, remember that it must be fresh.

3. White pepper for mild, earthy dishes: Apart from flavor, the main difference between black pepper and white pepper is in appearance. Black pepper is often used in dishes that are already colored. If there are already a lot of ingredients in the dish, the pepper will be superfluous.

Which is better?

White pepper works best for people suffering from loss of appetite as it increases appetite and promotes healthy arthritis. The spice helps get rid of secretions from the airways. On the other hand, apart from enhancing the taste of the dish, the king of spices, black pepper is known to provide more health benefits. Regular consumption of black pepper in diet aids weight loss, improves digestion, boosts metabolism, treats skin problems, and asthma and treats sinus and nasal congestion. It also reduces the risk of cancer, heart and liver diseases.

