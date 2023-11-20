Learn about 7 Side-effects of consuming lemon water

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 Side-effects of consuming lemon water

Lemon water is very beneficial for health. To get relief from the heat in the summer season, people consume lemon water a lot. This keeps the body hydrated. Weight can also be controlled and it also helps in curing digestive problems, but do you know that drinking lemon water can also cause harm to you? If you are drinking lemon water indiscriminately for weight loss, then you should also know its side effects.

Side-effects of lemon water

Excessive consumption of lemon water can cause heartburn because it activates pepsin, the protein-breaking enzyme. At the same time, due to its excessive consumption, the condition of peptic ulcer can become more dangerous. Drinking lemon water can also cause dehydration. When you drink lemon water, it detoxifies the body through urine. In this process, many electrolytes and elements like sodium are released through urine and you may face the problem of dehydration. Excessive consumption of lemon water can also cause potassium deficiency. Excessive amounts of Vitamin C can increase the level of iron in the blood and this can prove to be dangerous. Your internal organs may be damaged Lemon contains citric acid, apart from this it also contains a sufficient amount of oxalate. Consuming it in excess causes it to accumulate in the body in the form of crystals, which can increase the risk of kidney stones. Drinking too much lemon water can weaken bones. Lemon has acidity, due to which it has adverse effects on the bones. Excessive consumption of lemon water can cause acidity. Lemon contains a high amount of acid. Consuming it can increase the amount of acid in the body. If you have a tonsil problem then do not consume lemon water because doing so can be harmful. According to research, if lemon water is consumed in excess, it can cause sore throat.

