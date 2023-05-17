Avoid disappointment! How to spot quality produce beyond its exterior beauty

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid disappointment! How to spot quality produce

How to buy good pomegranates: People often fall prey to this mistake while buying pomegranates. It happens that while buying pomegranates, you get beautiful and red ones, but from inside, they are sore, rotten, and tasteless. In such a situation, your money gets wasted. To avoid these things, you should keep these things in mind while buying pomegranates.

How to pick a sweet pomegranate:

1. Don't go over the color

To choose a good and sweet pomegranate, first of all, you should see its colour. If it's bright red, don't buy it because it might be polished. You should choose a pomegranate with a dark color and look carefully at its peel. If its peel is thin and not dry, then this pomegranate can be tasty.

2. Check whether it is fresh or not

To check a fruit, the first thing you should do is look at its stalk. If it is completely dry and you do not see any moisture even after applying it with your fingernail, then it is not fresh. Because if any fruit is fresh, you will see the moisture in its peel.

3. Check weight

Checking weight is the way to check water in fruits or hydration. You will be able to see the difference in weight between dry and tasteless pomegranates and tasty pomegranates. Pomegranates become more juicy and heavy as they ripen. Pomegranate tree branches, usually the outer and new branches, are often pulled down by the increased weight as the fruit ripens. Similarly, if you are getting soft pomegranates, then they may be dry and rotten. So choose a heavy pomegranate.

