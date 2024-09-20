Nowshera Assembly Election 2024: BJP state chief Ravinder Raina faces uphill task against PDP, NC candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nowshera Assembly Election 2024.

Nowshera Assembly Election 2024: The Nowshera Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 84 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. This seat was previously held by Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravinder Raina. This time, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency.

Who are the candidates in Nowshera Assembly constituency?

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has fielded Haq Nawaz, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given the ticket to its state chief Ravinder Raina, and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has decided to go with Surinder Kumar Choudhary. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Beli Ram (Congress)

1983: Beli Ram (Congress)

1987: Beli Ram (Congress)

1996: Radhay Sham Sharma (Congress)

2002: Romesh Chander Sharma (Congress)

2008: Radhay Sham Sharma (JKNC)

2014: Ravinder Raina (BJP)

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll date

The Nowshera constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Reasi and Rajouri.

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Nowshera will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nowshera Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ravinder Raina won the seat with a margin of 9,503 votes. He was polled 37,374 votes, with 49.51%. He defeated the then-JKPDP candidate Surinder Choudhary, who got 27,871 votes, with 36.92%. Congress candidate Ravinder Kumar Sharma stood third with 5,342 votes (7.08%). The total number of votes polled was 75,512 (79.71%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKNC candidate Radhay Sham Sharma won the seat. He polled 16,511 votes, with a vote share of 26.47%. Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma got 12,691 votes (20.35%) and was the runner-up. Then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Surinder Choudhary came in third with 12,186 votes (19.54%), and BJP candidate Vishwinder Dev was in the fourth position with 11,667 votes (18.76%). The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 62,388 (73.10%).