Onam 2024: Avial to Paal Payasam, 5 traditional recipes to add to your Sadhya feast

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, is one of the most vibrant celebrations in India. At the heart of this festival lies the grand feast called "Sadhya," which is traditionally served on a banana leaf and includes a variety of flavorful vegetarian dishes. With Onam 2024 going on, here are five traditional Sadhya recipes to make your festive celebration even more special.

1. Avial

Avial is a mixed vegetable dish cooked in a yogurt and coconut base. It is one of the signature dishes of the Onam Sadhya. The combination of vegetables like drumsticks, yam, carrots, and beans, simmered in a flavorful coconut paste and tempered with curry leaves, makes this dish healthy and delicious.

Ingredients:

Mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, drumstick, etc.)

Grated coconut

Green chilies

Cumin seeds

Curd (yogurt)

Coconut oil

Curry leaves

Instructions:

Boil the mixed vegetables until tender.

Grind grated coconut, cumin seeds, and green chilies into a coarse paste.

Mix the paste with the cooked vegetables and curd.

Simmer for a few minutes and drizzle with coconut oil. Garnish with curry leaves.

2. Kalan

Kalan is a yogurt-based curry made with raw bananas and yam. It has a tangy flavor with a touch of spice, making it a refreshing addition to the Sadhya.

Ingredients:

Raw banana (plantain)

Yam

Yogurt

Black pepper

Turmeric

Grated coconut

Curry leaves

Instructions:

Cook raw banana and yam with turmeric and salt.

Grind coconut and black pepper into a fine paste.

Mix the paste with yogurt and add it to the cooked vegetables.

Simmer for a few minutes and temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves in coconut oil.

3. Thoran

Thoran is a dry vegetable stir-fry, usually made with cabbage, carrots, or beans, and flavored with coconut. It’s a light and mildly spiced dish that balances the richer gravies on the Sadhya menu.

Ingredients:

Cabbage or beans (finely chopped)

Grated coconut

Mustard seeds

Green chilies

Curry leaves

Coconut oil

Instructions:

Heat oil and add mustard seeds.

Once they splutter, add curry leaves and green chilies.

Stir-fry the vegetables with grated coconut until they are tender but still slightly crunchy.

4. Olan

Olan is a mild and subtle dish made with white pumpkin and black-eyed peas, cooked in coconut milk. It’s a comforting dish that pairs perfectly with the more spiced dishes of the Sadhya.

Ingredients:

White pumpkin (ash gourd)

Black-eyed peas (soaked and cooked)

Coconut milk

Green chilies

Curry leaves

Coconut oil

Instructions:

Cook the pumpkin and black-eyed peas with green chilies.

Once soft, add coconut milk and simmer for a few minutes.

Drizzle with coconut oil and garnish with curry leaves.

5. Paal Payasam

No Sadhya is complete without a sweet dish, and Paal Payasam (rice pudding) is the perfect dessert to end the meal. It is a creamy rice pudding made with milk, rice, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and garnished with cashews and raisins.

Ingredients:

Rice

Milk

Sugar

Cardamom powder

Ghee

Cashews and raisins

Instructions:

Cook rice in milk until it becomes soft and creamy.

Add sugar and cardamom powder, and cook for a few more minutes.

Fry cashews and raisins in ghee and add them as a garnish.

These five traditional Sadhya dishes will add authentic flavor to your Onam celebrations in 2024. From the hearty Avial to the sweet Paal Payasam, the rich variety of dishes ensures a wholesome and joyful feast that brings together family and friends to celebrate the spirit of Onam.

