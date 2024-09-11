Onam 2024: Try THESE 5 types of Payasam to complete celebrations on a sweet note

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Onam 2024: Try THESE 5 types of Payasam

Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, is celebrated with much enthusiasm, marked by vibrant traditions, feasts, and cultural performances. No Onam feast, or Onam Sadhya, is complete without the iconic sweet dish, Payasam. This rich and creamy dessert, made from ingredients like rice, jaggery, and coconut, comes in various types, each with a unique flavour and texture.

Here are five delicious types of payasam to try this Onam to end the feast on a sweet note:

1. Palada Payasam

One of the most popular varieties of payasam, Palada is made using rice ada (rice flakes), milk, and sugar. The dish is slow-cooked to perfection, allowing the milk to thicken and the ada to absorb all the flavors, resulting in a creamy, indulgent dessert. It’s simple but truly divine.

2. Parippu Payasam

Parippu Payasam is a traditional Kerala delicacy made from moong dal (yellow lentils), jaggery, and coconut milk. The roasted dal gives the payasam a nutty flavor, while the jaggery adds sweetness and a deep caramel-like taste. Garnished with cashews and raisins fried in ghee, it’s a crowd favorite during Onam.

3. Semiya Payasam

For those who prefer a lighter option, Semiya Payasam (vermicelli payasam) is perfect. Made with roasted vermicelli, milk, and sugar, this payasam is quick to prepare but rich in flavor. Cardamom and saffron are often added for extra fragrance, and the dish is garnished with dry fruits to add a crunchy texture.

4. Pazham Pradhaman

Pazham Pradhaman is a flavorful payasam made from ripe bananas, jaggery, and coconut milk. The bananas are mashed and cooked with jaggery until they form a rich, caramelized base, which is then combined with thick coconut milk. The result is a luscious dessert with a distinct tropical flavor.

5. Chakka Pradhaman

If you love jackfruit, you must try Chakka Pradhaman. This payasam is made from ripe jackfruit, jaggery, and coconut milk. The jackfruit pulp is cooked down into a thick, sweet consistency, offering a unique fruity flavor. The combination of jackfruit and coconut milk gives this dish a delightful and authentic Kerala touch.

Onam is a celebration of joy, togetherness, and tradition. These five varieties of payasam are a perfect way to end your Onam Sadhya with sweetness. Whether you prefer the simplicity of Palada or the rich, fruity flavours of Chakka Pradhaman, these desserts are sure to make your Onam 2024 celebrations even more special!

