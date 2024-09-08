Onam 2024: 5 must-visit places in Kerala to celebrate the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Onam 2024: 5 must-visit places in Kerala

Onam, the vibrant harvest festival of Kerala, is a time of joyous celebration and rich cultural traditions. As Onam 2024 approaches, many are looking for the perfect places to experience the festivities in their full glory. Here are five must-visit destinations in Kerala to immerse yourself in the spirit of Onam:

1. Kochi

Kochi, often referred to as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," transforms into a lively hub of Onam celebrations. The city's streets come alive with colorful flower carpets, known as pookalams. The famous Onam feast, or sadhya, is a highlight here, with many restaurants and homes serving elaborate spreads. Don’t miss the traditional boat races on the backwaters and cultural performances that showcase the rich heritage of Kerala.

2. Trivandrum

The capital city, Trivandrum, is another fantastic place to experience Onam. The city's grand Onam celebrations include traditional dance performances, vibrant parades, and the spectacular Onam Sadhya. Visit the historic Padmanabhaswamy Temple for a spiritual touch to your festivities. The local markets are also bustling with festive shopping, offering a wide range of traditional items.

3. Alleppey

Known for its picturesque backwaters, Alleppey (Alappuzha) offers a unique Onam experience. Enjoy a serene boat ride through the backwaters, where you can witness the traditional Onam Boat Races. The lush greenery and tranquil waters provide a beautiful backdrop to the festival. Staying in a houseboat here allows you to enjoy the Onam feast in a truly special setting.

4. Kumarakom

Kumarakom, another gem on the backwaters, is ideal for a peaceful Onam celebration. The village is famous for its scenic beauty and tranquil backwaters. The Onam festivities here are marked by traditional music and dance, and the local cuisine is a treat. A stay at one of the luxury resorts offers a perfect blend of comfort and cultural immersion.

5. Thrissur

Thrissur, often called the cultural capital of Kerala, is renowned for its grand Onam celebrations. The Thrissur Pooram, a major temple festival, overlaps with Onam and features majestic elephants, vibrant processions, and traditional performances. The city's streets are decorated with lights and flowers, creating a festive atmosphere that is truly enchanting.

Each of these destinations offers a unique way to experience Onam, whether it's through vibrant city celebrations, serene backwater experiences, or cultural festivities. Whichever place you choose, you’re sure to enjoy the warmth and vibrancy of Kerala’s most cherished festival.

