Don't have idli maker? Follow THIS easy step-by-step recipe to make soft, fluffy idlis without it

Idlis are a beloved South Indian dish known for their soft, fluffy texture and mild taste. Traditionally, they are steamed in an idli maker, but if you don't have one, don’t worry! You can still make delicious idlis at home using everyday kitchen tools. Here’s the easy step-by-step recipe to make soft, fluffy idlis:

Ingredients Required:

1 cup urad dal (black gram lentils)

2 cups idli rava (or regular rice if unavailable)

½ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

Water (as needed)

Oil (for greasing)

Method (Step-by-Step Process):

Prepare the Batter: Soak the Ingredients: Start by soaking urad dal and fenugreek seeds in water for 4-6 hours. Soak idli rava (or rice) in a separate bowl for the same amount of time.

Grind the Urad Dal: Drain the urad dal and grind it into a smooth paste with some water. If you're using rice instead of rava, grind the soaked rice until it's slightly coarse. If using rava, just squeeze out the excess water after soaking and mix with the dal paste.

Mix the Batter: Combine the ground urad dal and rava (or rice) into a thick batter. Add salt and mix well. Leave it to ferment overnight or for 8-12 hours in a warm place. The batter should rise and become slightly frothy.

Substitute for Idli Plates: If you don't have idli molds, you can use small steel bowls or ramekins, or even a flat plate with small indentations. Grease them lightly with oil to prevent sticking.

Set Up the Steamer: Use a large pot with a tight-fitting lid as your steamer. Add 1-2 inches of water at the bottom and bring it to a boil.

Pour the Batter: Pour a small amount of batter into each greased bowl or plate, making sure to leave space for the idlis to rise.

Steam: Place the bowls or plate on a stand or trivet inside the pot. Cover with a lid and steam on medium heat for 10-15 minutes.

Check for Doneness: After 12-15 minutes, insert a toothpick or knife into one of the idlis. If it comes out clean, they’re done!

Let the Idlis Cool: Once done, take the bowls out and let the idlis cool slightly before removing them with a spoon or knife. Serve your soft, fluffy idlis with coconut chutney, sambar, or any chutney of your choice.

Tips to Follow:

Ensure your batter has fermented well for fluffy idlis. If the weather is cold, keep the batter in a warm oven or near a warm spot for better fermentation. If using a pressure cooker as your steamer, remember to steam without the whistle (pressure valve) on.

You don’t need an idli maker to enjoy this classic South Indian breakfast! With this simple recipe and a few kitchen hacks, you can make soft and fluffy idlis at home. Enjoy with your favourite sides for a wholesome, comforting meal.

