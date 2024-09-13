Bought too many apples? Make apple butter at home by following these easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to make apple butter at home.

Apples are a staple in many households, whether you enjoy them as a healthy snack, use them in pies or other baked goods, or simply add them to your morning oatmeal. But sometimes, you may find yourself with an abundance of apples and not enough time to eat them all before they go bad. Before you toss those extra apples in the trash, consider making apple butter at home! It's a delicious and easy way to use up those extra apples and create a tasty spread that can be enjoyed for weeks to come.

What is Apple Butter?

Apple butter is thick and spreadable, similar to the consistency of jam or jelly. It has a sweet and tangy flavour that makes it perfect for spreading on toast, biscuits, or even as a topping for ice cream.

To make apple butter at home, you will need:

3-4 pounds of apples (any variety will work)

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Juice from 1 lemon

Steps to prepare apple butter at home:

Start by washing and peeling the apples. You can also leave the skin on if you prefer a more rustic texture in your apple butter. Once peeled, core and chop the apples into small chunks. In a large pot, add the chopped apples and lemon juice. Cook on medium-high heat until the apples start to release their juices and soften, stirring occasionally. This should take about 10 minutes. Once the apples are soft, add in the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Stir to combine, then add in the granulated and brown sugar. Continue to cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer for about an hour, stirring occasionally. The apples will continue to break down and become thick and spreadable. Once the apples have reached a smooth consistency, you can use an immersion blender or transfer the mixture to a blender to puree until it is completely smooth. Allow the apple butter to cool before transferring it into clean jars for storage. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three weeks or in the freezer for up to three months. Enjoy your homemade apple butter on toast, or pancakes, or use it as a filling for pastries and desserts.

So, the next time you find yourself with too many apples, put them to good use and try making homemade apple butter!

